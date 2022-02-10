UP polls: RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary talks of positive politics to counter PM’s '2 boys' jibe

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘two boys’ jibe saying the latter may call him whatever he wished to and that his party wanted to promote positive politics.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chaudhary said, “You can call me 'baccha' or 'ladka', I don't care. We're going ahead with hopeful and positive thoughts. We want to promote positive politics.”

The RLD leader skipped exercising his franchise during the first phase of election in Mathura to take part in a joint rally with alliance partner, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in Bijnore.

Chaudhary said he and Yadav want to work on issues of employment, agriculture, industrialisation in western Uttar Pradesh.

In an interview with ANI on Wednesday, Modi took a dig at two allies saying Uttar Pradesh could see the game of the two boys.

"This game of boys we have seen earlier too. They had so much arrogance that they used the words “Gujarat's two donkeys”. And, the people of Uttar Pradesh gave it back,” Modi said.

Chaudhary also targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark that the state will become like Kerala and West Bengal if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not come back to power.

“If you look at Kerala's literacy rate and GDP per capita, you'll find that Kerala is ahead of us. They want to divert from ground issues,” the RLD president said.

The BJP, which is eyeing a comeback in UP, has made several attempts over the past few days to reach out to Chaudhary and called his alliance with Yadav a wrong decision. The saffron party has also said that its doors are always open for Chaudhary.

However, the RLD president, who has been a strong critic of the Modi government, especially over the now-repealed laws, has said he will not join hands with the BJP.