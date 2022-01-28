‘Laal topi and laal potli’: Akhilesh sums up RLD-SP alliance ahead of UP polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that he and Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary are “farmers' sons", who will fight for the farmers till the end. While addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh said his connection to the farmers is the reason why he always carries a “laal topi and a laal potli” in his pocket.

“I carry an ‘ann sankalp’ to defeat them (Bharatiya Janata Party) and make them run away,” the SP chief added.

Talking about the three farm laws that were repealed by the BJP-led Centre last year, Akhilesh said that they were passed undemocratically, without any consultations. He also congratulated the farmers of the country for uniting without barriers and compelling the central government to take back the laws.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the SP chief further stated that the saffron camp is yet to provide a reason on why they passed the three farm laws and later repealed them. “It was done for votes,” Akhilesh told the press briefing, while promising the farmers of Uttar Pradesh that the RLD and SP alliance will not allow any such “black laws” passed by the BJP to be implemented in the state.

Terming the promises of the saffron party “jumlas”, Akhilesh reiterated the ones that the SP has made to the people of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections next month.

“Our party has promised 300 units of free electricity, a minimum support price…and sugarcane dues will also be paid. We will start distributing laptops again,” Akhilesh added.

After the press conference, Akhilesh took to Twitter to state that the SP-RLD collectively took a “united food resolution” on Friday to defeat and remove the BJP government from Uttar Pradesh, which “committed atrocities and injustice on Annadata.”

“Farmers will have resolution. There will be a change in 2022,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site along with a picture of Chaudhary and himself.

Before reaching Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh claimed a conspiracy by the BJP behind not allowing his helicopter to leave Delhi. “My helicopter has been stopped in Delhi without any reason. It is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, while a top BJP leader has just flown from here,” he tweeted in Hindi with a picture of himself.

In 30 minutes, however, the SP president tweeted again with an update that he is going to take a “historic flight of victory” to Muzaffarnagar.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will take place in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the counting of the votes is scheduled on March 10.