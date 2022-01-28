UP polls: ‘I don’t take Shah’s invitation seriously’, says RLD chief Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh by saying that Amit Shah just wants to polarise based on caste and spread frenzy on religious lines.

Speaking to news agency ANI, “I don't take his (Amit Shah) invitation seriously. Western UP is not all about Jats. They're trying to create a further division.”

Chaudhary added that the BJP never talks about real issues and only focuses on “80-20 percent, Jinnah, Aurangzeb.”

“The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is not forgotten, the minister is still in office. Farmers are being arrested, cases are not being withdrawn. They (BJP) should reply to all such matters,” the RLD chief also told the news agency.

Jayant Chaudhary's attack on the BJP comes in the backdrop of the saffron party trying to gain back the support of the Jat community in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the seven-phase assembly elections in the state.

The Jat community had backed the BJP previously in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 assembly elections in UP. However, the support started diminishing over the year-long farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws which started in 2020.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah met Jat leaders and said that RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary chose the wrong path and there are many possibilities after the elections.

This time, the RLD has formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming assembly elections.

"On (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary, he (HM Amit Shah) said that there are many possibilities after the polls. For now, he has chosen a party. People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP's doors are always open for him," BJP MP Parvesh Verma told ANI on Wednesday.

Apart from Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh also reached out to the Jats by saying that the community cannot remain annoyed with the BJP.

“I am also the son of a farmer, and farmers are not separate from us. It is the sensitivity of our Prime Minister that he immediately decided to roll back the three farm laws," Singh said while addressing the 'Matadata Samvad' event, in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jayant Chaudhary has completely denied any possibility of a post-election alliance with the BJP and accused it of doing nothing for the farmers. "Don't give this invitation to me. Give it to all those 700 farmers' families whose houses you have destroyed," Chaudhary tweeted on Wednesday after Amit Shah met with Jat leaders.

