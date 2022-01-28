Akhilesh Yadav alleges ‘conspiracy’; says helicopter not allowed to fly from Delhi

Alleging a conspiracy by ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed his helicopter is not being allowed to fly from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. "My helicopter has been stopped in Delhi without any reason. It is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, while a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything..." he wrote on Twitter.

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।



जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

This comes as the state is set to hold assembly elections next month and SP's Akhilesh Yadav has emerged as the main rival for BJP.

After half an hour, Akhilesh made another tweet in which he informed that he has got permission to fly. "Abuse of power is a sign of the people losing… This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle! We are going to take a historic flight of victory…," the SP chief said.

He is scheduled to address a political campaign program in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

According to a report by LiveHindustan (sister website of HT), Akhilesh departed for Delhi from Amausi Airport in Lucknow at 10:30 am in a private plane. He was scheduled to land at Delhi airport at 11:45, from there he was scheduled to leave for Muzaffarnagar at around 12:15. However, the plan got delayed after the his helicopter was allegedly stopped in the national capital.

Elections for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will commence from February 10, in seven phases. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.