'Lord Krishna comes in my dreams every night...': Akhilesh on winning UP polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls.

The SP supremo made the claim in a lighter vein during a function held for the induction of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

Yadav also said the day his party comes to power, the ‘Ram Rajya’ will be established in the state.

"The way to Ram Rajya is through the path of Samajwad (socialism). The day 'Samajwad' is established, the “Ram Rajya” will be set up in the state,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He went on to add, “Lord Sri Krishna comes to my dreams every night to tell me that our government is coming up (in UP)."

Yadav also used the opportunity to attack Yogi Adityanath, saying he has “failed” as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

On BJP's allegation of his party having several criminals and gangsters, Akhilesh Yadav retorted, “It is the allegation of a party which made a man facing several heinous criminal cases the UP chief minister.”

"I wonder if the BJP has brought a washing machine to cleanse all its criminals and mafia elements,” he wryly said.

“There were many veteran leaders in the BJP who strengthened the party for years with their blood and sweat. Even they say at times that it was they who sweated it out for the party but don't know where did Adityanath come from and was forced upon them," Yadav added.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the Samajwadi Party could win only 47 seats out of 403 in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The BJP and its allies won 325 seats and formed the government under Yogi Adityanath.

The state is headed for assembly polls this year.