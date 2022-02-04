Many Congress, SP, BSP leaders join BJP

Several Congress leaders on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former union minister and Congress leader RPN Singh, who recently joined the BJP in Delhi.

Several Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders, too, joined the BJP at the same function in which union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur was also present.

“No confusion, no mistake, na aayengi Mayawati, na aayenge Akhilesh,” Thakur said at the function, which was also attended by BJP co-media incharge Himanshu Dubey and former UP BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai.

Among those who joined were former irrigation minister of UP Hitesh Kumari (Bulandshahr), former minister Rajkumari Kushwaha (Kanpur), another former minister Rajeev Singh Lodhi (Bulandshahr) among others.

APNA DAL DECLARES CANDIDATES

Apna Dal (Sonelal) declared two more candidates. It has named former Congress MP Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel as its candidate from Chayal assembly segment of Kaushambi and former SP lawmaker Vachaspati as candidate from Bara reserved assembly segment of Prayagraj.

