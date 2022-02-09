Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Our poll manifesto is roadmap for development: Kashi region BJP head

Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said to make Uttar Pradesh the No 1 state in the country, BJP has come with the resolve of continuous development
Kashi region BJP head Mahesh Chandra Srivastava (centre) addressing a press conference (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 10:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Kashi region Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said that Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (the party’s poll manifesto) is a roadmap (vision) for the next five years for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Srivastava, along with BJP national spokesperson KK Sharma, was addressing a press conference in the BJP office here.

Srivastava said that this election is not just about the assembly, but the development of the state is at stake. The people of Uttar Pradesh have voted for development since 2014 by giving up the politics of casteism, dynasty, corruption and appeasement. As a result, the BJP got huge public support in 2014, 2017 and 2019 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

“To make Uttar Pradesh the No 1 state in the country, we have come with the resolve of continuous development. Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022 is our roadmap for development for the next five years. With blessings of people, the BJP will form the government in UP,” Srivastava said.

Sharma said that Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are contesting this election to save their political existence.

