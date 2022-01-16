Oust officers who worked with Asim Arun for last 5 years as they may influence UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav to EC

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that he will request the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove all officers who worked with former top-cop Asim Arun for the last five years lest they influence the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

A former IPS officer, Arun joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

“We will ask the Election Commission that in the last five years, all the officers who worked with Asim Arun be removed or else they will influence the elections,” he told a press conference.

Emphasising his claim, Akhilesh said if these people are not removed from their posts, they will continue to work as BJP workers under the guise of officers. The SP chief added that Arun's induction into the saffron party serves as an example for the commission.

“There is an example now before the EC on how much of a connection an officer can have with a party. He (Arun) was a member of the BJP, both must have had talks, decided on giving a ticket [to him] too and yet he was made the commissioner,” the SP chief noted.

We will urge the EC to start an inquiry into the matter of all such officers, and “act against them.” “If the EC doesn't act against them, then questions will arise on it, and we will believe that the [commission] is not working impartially,” Akhilesh said.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for having lunch at a Dalit's house in Gorakhpur on Makar Sankranti, alleging that it was only meant to win votes.

“You all must have seen he ate ‘khichdi’ with so much disinterest. He must be remembering, oh we forgot to send shampoo, soap (for the family to have a wash beforehand),” the SP chief added.

Notably, the BJP has fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur constituency.

Akhilesh's statements come on a day when the exodus of BJP leaders from Adityanath's cabinet continued as the third UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan, switched sides ahead of the vital Uttar Pradesh polls.

On Friday, former ministers Dharam Singh Saini and Swami Prasad Maurya along with five BJP MLAs, and one lawmaker of the ruling party's ally Apna Dal-S, joined the SP.

On the other hand, Arun entered the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Anurag Thakur and other leaders. ""I am happy, satisfied, I have got a chance to serve the public. This decision was not easy for me as on one side there was a job, on the other hand, there was an opportunity for public service," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 107 candidates for the UP elections. The SP, which announced a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, has released two lists of 29 and seven, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases starting between February 10 and March 7, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from bureau)