Preparations for counting of votes begin in Prayagraj

With voting over, now preparations for the counting of votes have started in earnest in Prayagraj.

Counting will be done by putting 14 tables for each of the 12 assembly constituencies of the district. Every year 14 tables are put together, but this time seven tables on either side would be placed facing each other with a curtain in the middle, informed deputy district election officer Harsh Dev Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the returning officers (ROs) of the assembly constituency would be present on one side of the tables, while assistant returning officers (AROs) would be present on the other during the counting process at Mundera Mandi premises.

For a systematic and transparent counting of the votes cast, EVMs will be placed at each table booth wise. After one round, the second round of counting will start. Because the maximum numbers of 463 booths are in Phulpur seat, there will be 34 rounds of counting of votes for it. Similarly, in Pratappur, too, there will be 33 rounds of counting due to it having a total of 459 polling booths. The lowest 27 rounds of counting would take place for Meja, and even Karachhana would have the counting of votes completed in just 28 rounds, officials shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the three urban assembly seats of Prayagraj district, Allahabad South will have the least 29 rounds of counting, while 32 rounds would be needed to count the votes for Allahabad West and Allahabad North assembly constituencies. There will be 33 rounds for Allahabad West, they added.

If the counting proceeds smoothly, poll results of Meja seat are expected to come first, followed by Karachhana. After that, Bara Koraon and Allahabad South results are expected owing to the lesser rounds of counting. Phulpur, with the maximum number of booths, is expected to have its results coming in the last.