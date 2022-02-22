Priyanka greeted by teeming crowds at Lucknow roadshows

The roads in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) reverberated with ‘ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ and rhythmic slogans ‘Abki baar haath ka panja…wahi purana haath ka panja…arrey Nehru wala haath ka panja…as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a grand road show in BKT to garner support for her party on the last day of campaigning here in the state capital.

Congress’s road show-cum door-to-door campaign picked up from BKT constituency where she moved along with the party candidate—Lallan Kumar from BKT constituency. The duo was greeted by a massive crowd that gathered to greet the duo. Some young girls waved at Priyanka Gandhi, a few chanted the Congress slogan—ladki hoon lad sakti hoon while a few threw flowers at her.

A road show-cum-door-to-door campaign of a similar kind was also launched in urban areas of the city. The BKT road show was followed by the one which began at the 1090 crossing, leading to Chinhat Bazaar, the erstwhile pottery hub via Polytechnic Crossing where a massive crowd welcomed Gandhi. At Chinhat Bazaar too, a massive crowd welcomed her. A small girl with a garland was spotted making her way out of the crowd to greet Priyanka Gandhi. The girl also sported a wrist band with the Congress slogan on it.

The road show then concluded near Vidhayak Crossing. On the day similar programmes were witnessed in other constituencies including Sarojininagar, Malihabad and others.