Re-polling at Manikpur polling booth of Prayagraj; 61.44% voting recorded

The re-poll at Manikpur polling booth number 311 of Handia assembly constituency of Prayagraj district was ordered by the Election Commission (EC) after the election bag of the presiding officer was lost after February 27 polling.
Women voters standing in queue to cast their votes at Manikpur polling booth number 311 of Handia assembly constituency in Prayagraj on Thursday. ((HT))
Published on Mar 03, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Around 61.44% exercised their franchise in the re-polling held at Manikpur polling booth number 311 of Handia assembly constituency of Prayagraj district on Thursday.

The voting kick-started at 7 am at a slow pace here, and by 9 am just 11.81% of the total eligible voters had cast their votes. However, it picked up the pace after that and by 11 am 21.48%, and by 1 pm 38.09% of the voters had exercised their franchise.

As per the district election officials, by 3 pm, the voting percentage reached 51.04% and touched 59.55% by 5 pm. By the time the polling ended at 6 pm, a total of 61.44% of the eligible voters had cast their votes in the repoll, said district’s deputy election officer Harsh Dev Pandey.

Joint chief electoral officer Ratnesh Singh had ordered re-polling after the presiding officer lost his election bag after February 27 polling. The presiding officer had lodged a complaint at Dhumanganj police station, but the bag could not be found. After this, the repoll was ordered by EC.

On February 27, polling was held here, too, from 7 am to 6 pm at booth number 311, located at Government Primary School-Manikpur.

There are 1058 voters eligible to cast their votes at this booth, including 545 men and 513 women. Out of them, 287 men (52.66%) and 343 women (66.86%) had voted on February 27, with the voting percentage on the booth being recorded at 59.55%.

