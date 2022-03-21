SBSP on wrong track with Samajwadi Party: BJP leader Daya Shankar Singh

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Daya Shankar Singh on Monday gave an open invitation to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar to once again form an alliance with the ruling party. Singh suggested that Rajbhar was on the wrong track with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The SBSP was part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance which lost at the hustings in the recently concluded 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In 2017, the SBSP had partnered with the BJP but parted ways after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Singh, the newly elected BJP MLA from Ballia Nagar, said it would be possible for Rajbhar to fulfil his party’s objectives only in alliance with the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reacting to Daya Shankar Singh’s remarks, Rajbhar rubbished reports of a rift with the SP.

He asserted that his party’s partnership with the SP will continue.

“There is no question of forming an alliance with the BJP,” the SBSP chief said.

For his part, Daya Shankar Singh said Rajbhar had been raising the issues of most backward classes, the poor and weaker sections. Similarly, the BJP is continuously working in the interest of the weaker sections of the society (kamzor varg ke logon ko agey badhane ka kaam karti hai), Singh said to reporters in Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“SP is a jativadi (casteist) party and can never fulfil his (Rajbhar’s) objectives,” Singh alleged.

Rajbhar’s alliance with the SP cannot last long as it is a mismatch, the BJP leader predicted.

“I have been telling Rajbhar for a long time that he (SBSP chief) is going on the wrong track with the SP. He should come on the right track,” Daya Shankar Singh said.

Asked about the SP not giving a single seat to his party in the upcoming Legislative Council elections, Rajbhar said, “We (the party) are not ready to fight.”

“We do not have the resources. What will we do by taking a seat...,” he said.

Rajbhar also said he was not in touch with​ any BJP leader.

On reports of his meeting BJP leaders in the recent past, Rajbhar alleged that the IT cell of the BJP is circulating fake news about differences with the SP. All these are rumours, he said at the SBSP’s central office in Rasra, Ballia.

Rajbhar also said that he had only congratulated Singh on winning the election from Ballia Nagar.

In the 2022 UP assembly polls, the BJP won 255 of the 403 assembly seats in the state and its two allies bagged another 18 seats. The Samajwadi Party got 111 and its allies the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the SBSP bagged eight and six seats respectively.

The SBSP had won four assembly seats in 2017 as an ally of the BJP.