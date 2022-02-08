Smriti slams Akhilesh for seeking Mamata support

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday hit out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking why he was seeking the support of Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who had “insulted” the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a poll programme in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar area, Irani claimed Yadav’s reach out to Banerjee was an indication that he is “not getting people’s support on his own strength.”

Meanwhile, Mamata on Monday reached Lucknow to campaign for the SP.

During the day, Irani and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also campaigned for BJP candidates in Mathura and Agra. Another union minister Piyush Goyal also campaigned for BJP candidate in Agra on Monday and attacked opposition parties.

Irani, in Mathura, sought vote for BJP candidate from Mant assembly constituency. BJP has never won Mant seat, which was the only seat lost by BJP in the 2017 assembly election when it won all nine seats in Agra, all 7 in Aligarh and remaining four in Mathura.

Irani alleged that SP candidates, including one in Meerut, was threatening to ‘teach lesson’ once they come to power. “If this is the condition now when they are yet to be elected, one can understand what attitude they will have once they come to power,” asked and assured that such a situation would never come.

BSP candidate Shyam Sundar Sharma is contesting for his ninth victory from this seat but Irani asked voters as to what is the use of voting someone whose party is not going to come to power in the state.

“RLD has joined hands with the party that had been in power in state when ‘brothers’ had to lose their lives when they attempted to safeguard their sister’s respect,” said Irani in veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, which was in power when riots took place in Muzaffarnagar.

Dinesh Sharma said that BJP would form the government again “as it had found a place in heart of the masses after paving the way for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Piyush Goyal and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad also campaigned in the Braj area on Monday.

