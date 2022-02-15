Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / SP ally SBSP fields Mukhtar’s son from Mau Sadar
uttar pradesh assembly election

SP ally SBSP fields Mukhtar’s son from Mau Sadar

Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Banda jail, is a five-term MLA and has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.
Abbas contested the 2017 assembly election from Ghosi as a BSP candidate and finished second to the BJP's Fagu Chauhan.
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Varanasi

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari filed his nomination papers on Monday as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an allay of the Samajwadi Party, from the Mau Sadar assembly seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Mau will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on March 7.

“My father Mukhtar Ansari is five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. He will not contest the election. It is a son’s duty to carry forward the legacy of his father. Mau is my karmabhumi and I will carry forward my father’s political legacy. I will leave no stone unturned for it,” Ansari said, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of keeping his father in the jail “unconstitutionally.”

Mukhtar’s lawyer Daroga Singh said, “He (Mukhtar) has handed over his political legacy to his son... Now, Abbas will be in electoral politics.”

Abbas contested the 2017 assembly election from Ghosi as a BSP candidate and finished second to the BJP’s Fagu Chauhan.

