SP, BJP similar, only Maya can take all together: BSP gen secy

Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party were two sides of the same coin. He claimed only BSP chief Mayawati could ensure law and order and work with all sections of society in Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra was in Agra on Monday to campaign for BSP candidate from Agra (rural) and urged people to vote for BSP.

“SP government replaced us in 2012 and in their rule, there were 134 riots in UP. The people then voted for BJP in 2017 but its leaders proved to be such big liars of the world that they would win any global contest for liars,” he claimed.

“Where are the ₹15 lakh that were promised to all citizens? There are 15 lakh vacancies at the state level and 2 crores at national level. Unemployed youths should have been recruited against these vacancies but that is not happening. A woman faces molestation every two hours in UP,” said Mishra adding that data was based on NCRB. “BJP suggests selling ‘pakoda’ (fritters) when youth seek employment,” he alleged.

“Reservation is being ended slowly by BJP, which is selling government establishments to private companies. The industrialists are looting banks and getting a safe passage to foreign nations. SP too intends to end reservation. The upper caste who used to get 50 % of jobs earlier were now not finding any. The farmers who were promised double income by BJP got three farm laws instead,” he said.

“BSP built houses for poor. Now, innocents like Khushi Dubey are languishing in jail. A dalit girl in Hathras was raped and forcibly cremated under BJP regime. Samajwadi Party only changed names of districts but behanji gave first expressway to the nation. Jewar airport and Ganga expressway were BSP projects. We encouraged mega power projects and leather industry too,” he said.

“Agra is in heart of BSP chief Mayawati and that is why she began her election campaign from Agra. She is giving sleepless nights (to rival parties) after she began campaign. BJP men are not going for campaign and are avoiding villages as villagers are angry,” he claimed.

