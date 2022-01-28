'Stop gimmicks': Keshav Prasad Maurya hits out at Akhilesh Yadav after he alleges conspiracy by BJP

With just a few days left for the Assembly elections, the war of words between rival leaders intensified in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, state's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav after the latter alleged a conspiracy by the ruling-BJP as his helicopter was stopped in Delhi. In a tweet, Maurya said "there is no need to stop Akhilesh Yadav or your alliance by anyone, the public decided to stop it in 2014, which is still in place today."

Continuing his attack, the senior BJP leader also told him to go to Saifai on March 11" (after poll result) and "stop the gimmicks."

The tweet comes after Akhilesh Yadav who has been the main rival of the BJP in the upcoming UP polls alleged that his helicopter was stopped briefly in Delhi while he was on his way to Muffafarnagar for campaigning. He also said that the "losing BJP is conspiring" against him.

After minutes, the SP leader made another tweet in which he informed that he was finally being allowed to leave for Muffarnagar, while taking a jibe saying, "abuse of power is a sign of the people losing." Akhilesh Yadav also posted a picture of his with this tweet.

Akhilesh Yadav along with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is scheduled to address a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

Elections for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will commence from February 10, in seven phases. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.