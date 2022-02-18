‘Surya tale andhera’: Akhilesh Yadav's swipe at BJP MP Tejasvi over Agra-Lucknow Expressway tweet

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for giving the credit of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Tejasvi Surya had shared a video of the Agra-Lucknow expressway, built under the Samajwadi Party’s rule, on Twitter and wrote: “Lucknow to Kannauj in Yogi Ji’s #ExpresswayPradesh”.

Social media was quick to point out that the 302km-long expressway was constructed during Akhilesh Yadav's rule.

Taking a dig at the Lok Sabha member, the Samajwadi Party boss said he has heard the idiom “darkness under lamp” but “looking at the ignorance” of the BJP members it can be said “darkness under the Sun”, an apparent reference to Surya’s meaning in English. Akhilesh Yadav added that the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, on which Tejaswhi Surya was heaping praises, was built by his government and not Yogi Adityanath’s.

He has often accused Yogi Adityanath of inaugurating schemes and projects started under the Samajwadi Party government.

“See if they have inaugurated this (Agra-Lucknow Expressway) as well,” Yadav tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a high-decibel campaign for the seven-phase assembly elections, with the last phase of polling scheduled for March 7. The voting for the first two phases is over and the next phase of polling will take place on February 20. A total of 59 assembly constituencies covering 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.