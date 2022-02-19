Tikunia violence reminded people of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said here that the “Tikunia violence had reminded the people of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

He said “if the SP came to power, it would ensure action against those who had shielded the perpetrators of the Tikunia violence.”

Addressing a poll rally in Lakhimpur in support of his party candidates, Akhilesh focused on Kheri specific issues, including flood threat by Sharda and Suheli rivers, landholding rights of some Kheri people, stray cattle menace, pending cane dues and the Tikunia violence.

Assuring the people of Kheri of sorting out all these issues, Akhilesh claimed the SP would not only register victory on all eight seats of Kheri but would also form an SP-alliance government in UP with full majority.

Flanked by party leaders, Akhilesh focused his attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) only and did not mention any other party in his speech.

Tejender Singh Virk, a farmer leader, who was left grieviously injured in the Tikunia violence on October 3, was also present on the stage.

Akhilesh took potshots at the cancellation of PM Narendra Modi’s proposed rally in Lakhimpur on February 20 and said “Heard that after Bijnor, (PM Modi’s) chopper failed to land in Lakhimpur.” He said “if true, it means the weather in UP has become worse for BJP.”

Terming the BJP as a party spreading lies, Akhilesh said “There seems to be a competition among BJP leaders on telling lies.” He added: “chhota neta, chhota jhuth bolta hai, bada neta bada jooth bolta hai aur sabse bada neta safed jhuth bolta hai. (small leader tells small lie, big leader big lie and the supreme leader lame lie).”

He reminded people of BJP’s claim to double the farmers’ income by 2022 and asked them “if income of any of the farmers among them had doubled.”

On getting a negative response, Akhilesh accused the BJP government of not supplying fertilizers and DAP to farmers in time.

Raising the Tikunia violence case of October 3 in Kheri, which had left eight people, including four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver dead and several injured, Akhilesh pointed at Tejender Singh Virk, a witness of the case and said “this was the incident which never happened in India, nor in the world where a minister’s son had mowed down farmers.”

He said “the incident brought back memories of the Jalliawala Bagh massacre and the farmers would never forgive (the BJP).”

Akhilesh Yadav said “they (accused) might have obtained bail but in the people’s court, during voting, they would ‘forfeit’ their deposits.”

Terming the repealed farm laws as ‘kale kanoon’, Akhilesh said “the brave farmers forced the government to repeal the farm laws.”

Taking a jibe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his statement, Akhilesh said “the first phase (polling) took away all ‘garmi’, causing cold, while the second phase had made them numb and subsequent phases would make them zero.”

He added the “SP’s promise of providing free electricity up to 300 units had ‘put down’ the BJP’s current and left their transformers burnt.”

He also criticised Yogi for his bulldozer comment and asked “when will the bulldozers be used on those killing the farmers.”

Akhilesh said the SP had set all its equations on the right track, bringing all, including Swami Prasad Maurya, Om Prakash Rajbhar of SBSP, Sanjay Chauhan, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Apna Dal (Kamera), Dalit Panthers Party and Political Justice Party on a common platform and proved that SP was a party which connects the people of different colours.”

