Unemployment highest under BJP rule: Cong leader Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh released the Congress’ white paper on unemployment on Monday. The paper stated that the rate of unemployment was highest in India now.

It claimed that unemployment rate was 7.9 percent on January 1, 2022.

Singh, who was the Congress general secretary in-charge for UP earlier, lauded Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s efforts and hard work over the past two years.

He said the Congress that had contested all seats in UP in 2012 (when he was in-charge of UP) has decided to do so again.

He said the gulf between poor and rich has widened between 2014 and 2022. In 2014 the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Singh said the Congress has raised all the issues concerning people and claimed only the Congress has fought for the people’s cause.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi have been fighting for people at the grassroots level. He said Priyanka Gandhi’s initiatives have given new turn to the Congress. The last Congress government in UP was in 1989.

Singh said Priyanka Gandhi was raising issues concerning inflation, employment, declining quality of education and governance.

He listed demonetisation and poor handling of Covid-19 situation among BJP government’s failure. He said a large number of government posts were lying vacant and added that examination papers were leaked. He also claimed there were irregularities even in online examinations.

On the claims of the BJP’s “double engine government”, Singh said there were reports that the two engines pulled in different directions. Double engine governments mean same party governments at the Centre and in the state. He singled

He talked of Priyanka’s move to provide at least 40 percent tickets to the women in the state. He said 155 out of 373 seats have been so far given to women in the state.

