UP Assembly elections: 'Nominations of some candidates rejected illegally,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged "misuse of power" by officials of three districts in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the nominations of six to seven candidates of his party were rejected "illegally", news agency PTI reported. All required documents were sent on time to the officials, Raut said, adding that he will meet with the Election Commission over the issue.

This comes days before Assembly elections are set to begin in Uttar Pradesh in multiple phases over the next two months.

According to the report, Raut alleged that in six to seven constituencies in Noida, Bijnor and Meerut, the district magistrates misused their powers and rejected the nominations of Shiv Sena candidates "under pressure" so as to not allow the party from setting foot in UP.

The Rajya Sabha member claimed that the party's candidates are also being threatened and have been asked to withdraw from the poll fray in UP.

Some people fear the Sena candidates may win or ensure a loss of their nominees, Raut said, taking a veiled swipe at the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), PTI reported.

Elections for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will commence from February 10, in seven phases. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The Election Commission will count votes on March 10.