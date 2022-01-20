UP assembly polls: Congress' 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' face likely to join BJP

Priyanka Maurya, a face of Congress' 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun (I am girl, I can fight)' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to news agency ANI. This comes days after she was denied a ticket to contest in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, following which she alleged "irregularities in the ticket distribution" process.

Maurya was present at the BJP office in Lucknow on Wednesday. During the visit, she was asked whether she would join the party to which she responded saying, "Probably, yes. I have worked a lot in the field but ticket distribution was pre-planned. I was not given a ticket, but I was a deserving candidate," ANI quoted her as saying.

"'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' is a slogan but Congress didn't give me a chance to fight," she further said.

On January 15 after the Congress released its first list of 150 candidates which included 50 women, Maurya accused a party functionary of asking her to pay money for a ticket. She also called the party "anti-women and anti-OBC."

Currently, Maurya is the vice president of the women's wing of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress was holding marathon rallies across the state as part of its 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign to reach out to women voters in the poll-bound state. However, the marathon rallies are now on hold due to the Election Commission's ban on physical rallies in view of the raging Covid-19 in the country.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

