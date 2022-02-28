UP polls: AAP star campaigners to seek support for party in east UP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s star campaigners are all set to canvass intensely for party candidates in the fray in the eastern Uttar Pradesh for the remaining two phases (sixth and seventh) of the ongoing UP assembly polls. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia will seek vote and support for AAP candidate Pushkar Aditya in Rudhauli assembly seat of Basti district on Tuesday. Here, the party has planned a road show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP state incharge Sanjay Singh will hold a road show for party candidate Subodh Yadav in Khalilabad assembly constituency of Sant Kabir Nagar district. After the road shows, Sisodia and Singh will also address the gathering in their respective constituencies.

The AAP has also roped in several of its Delhi MLAs to give a push to the party candidates whose fate will be decided in the sixth and seventh phases of the UP assembly polls. Campaigning for the sixth phase of polling on March 3 will end on Tuesday (March 1). The seventh and last phase of polling will take place on March 7 and counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

The ten districts going to the polls in the sixth phase on Thursday (March 3) are Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar. Also, AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Bhavna Gaur and Kuldeep Kumar will also campaign in Khalilabad while party legislators Hazi Yusuf and Rohit Mehraulia will campaign in Rudhauli assembly constituency of Basti district on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AAP leaders will apprise people of the policies of the Delhi government and how the government has fulfilled its promise of free power supply of 300 units,” said AAP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Sabhajeet Singh.

The AAP is contesting on all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh this time. The party has promised free electricity, waiver of all loans of farmers, gram and mohalla clinics, compensation for the kin of martyrs of the armed forces and also of those who died of Covid among other things.