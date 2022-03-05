UP polls: At Varanasi rally, PM Modi says blind attack has become political ideology of dynasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition’s blind and continuous attack as well as their acute frustration and negativity towards the saffron camp has become its "political ideology".

Campaigning in Varanasi ahead of the last and seventh phase of Assembly polls, Modi said people do not want 'parivaarwadis' (dynasts) in Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP will come to power in the state with ease.

“For the past two years, free ration has been made available to over 80 crore poor, Dalits, backward, tribals. The entire world is amazed. But I am happy that the poor is happy,” Modi added.

Speaking about the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Modi accused the opposition of prioritising their “political interests” during such challenges. “If India's security forces and people fight a crisis, they do everything to make the situation more critical. We saw this during the pandemic and now, during the Ukraine crisis.”

In a swipe at the Congress, he said the party which derived political mileage for years from ‘khadi’ now hesitates to even take its name. Modi added that his government has made ‘khadi’ and yoga international brands.

Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on March 7.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five Assembly constituencies of Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. and Sevapuri. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

