Watch: PM Modi plays 'damru' at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted trying his hands at 'damru' during his visit to the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Modi was spotted playing damru, a small two-headed musical instrument, at Kashi Vishwanath temple located in the holy city, which is also his Lok Sabha constituency.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister is seen dressed in traditional attire and playing a ‘damru’ as people in the background cheer for him. He leaves shortly after handing over the musical instrument to the people gathered around to watch him at the temple.

Modi also offered prayers at the temple after holding a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency ahead of the last and the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated to be held on March 7.

People gathered in huge numbers to watch Modi as he held the roadshow across the city. They welcomed him with the chants of "Jai Shree Ram", "Har Har Modi" and "Har Har Mahadev". Many people were also seen blowing conch while chanting these slogans in support of the prime minister. Some people participated in the roadshow carrying various flags including the tricolour, the BJP flag and a flag with "Om" written on it.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five Assembly constituencies of Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. and Sevapuri. The counting of votes for the ongoing election will take place on March 10.