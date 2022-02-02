UP Polls: BJP fields ex-ED joint director from seat in Lucknow in new list

Former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajeshwar Singh, who took voluntary retirement from the service (VRS) of Government of India, on Tuesday was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Sarojininagar seat in Lucknow for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The name of the 49-year-old, whose request for VRS last year was accepted on Monday, figured on the party’s eighth list of candidates, of 17 names.

In a Twitter post on Monday night, the former joint director of the central probe agency had announced that he was ‘hanging up his boots’.

“Today my request for voluntary retirement (VRS) from the service of Government of India has been approved. The caravan of 24 years of tireless and conscientious hard work, carried out in a relentless manner, has reached a point of transition today,” he said.

“As my professional journey of 24 years turns to a transition today, on this occasion, I express my deep seated gratitude to the Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon HM Shri @AmitShah ji and FM Smt @nsitharaman ji, CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji, Shri S K Mishra, Director ED and Uttar Pradesh Police. I have learned a lot while working with these organizations for so many years. I join the PM’s mission to make India a Vishwa Guru, as a participant, to contribute with conviction and integrity in this process of nation-building,” he added.

The development came days after former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun, who also took VRS, was fielded by the BJP from Kannauj (Sadar) assembly seat for the upcoming polls.

Singh, a 1996 batch provincial police services (PPS) officer, served for 10 years in Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 years in the ED. He has headed some high-profile investigations into the 2G spectrum allocation case, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the money laundering cases against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, the Aircel Maxis and VVIP choppers case.

Singh’s wife Laxmi, an Indian Police Service officer, is currently serving as the inspector general of Lucknow police range.

In a veiled attack on Singh, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram tweeted: “Taking ‘VRS’ from the ED to join BJP, is like moving from the wholly-owned subsidiary to the parent company.”

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.