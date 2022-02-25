UP polls: Dimple, Jaya target BJP for ‘spreading lies’

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Friday alleged that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had the dubious distinction of being one “who as a serving CM had withdrawn serious cases registered against him”.

She also said those accusing others should first look at themselves before levelling baseless charges against the SP and its leaders. She also reiterated her party’s commitment of giving 33% reservation to women in all government jobs if the SP came to power in UP.

Addressing public meetings at Sayanara in Sirathu assembly area, Karari in Majhanpur and Tilhaput in Chail assembly area of Kaushmabi district, she also accused BJP leaders of spreading lies regarding crimes against women and insecurity among the fair sex during the SP regime.

“Data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that during the SP rule in the state the cases of crimes against women had actually fallen whereas now they have risen significantly with harrowing incidents of crime against mothers and daughters taking place across the state,” Dimple claimed. “People are going to vote a government in the state that would give jobs to youngsters and security to women,” she said.

“They will never back a government that got the body of a woman victim of a heinous crime cremated in the dead of the night against all Hindu beliefs keeping her family members away in Hathras,” she alleged.

Claiming that the so-called double engine government had now rusted. “The time has come for the rusted engine being replaced with a new and efficient one so that UP can once again be brought on track to progress,” the SP leader said.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan accused deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya of himself promoting his family members at a time when his political party was accusing the opposition of being dynastic. She came down heavily on the chief minister claiming that he had already forsaken his family and hence he did not anything about the love and care of the family, daughters and daughters-in-law.

Introducing herself as the elder daughter-in-law and former MP Dimple Yadav as the younger daughter-in-law, she urged the voters to keep their honour and vote for SP candidate from Sirathu Pallavi Patel. She reminded the people how in 1984 she had come to seek votes for her husband Amitabh Bachchan and they had ensured his sweeping win in Allahabad. “This time I have come to ask you to keep my honour and vote for Pallavi Patel,” she said while referring to her husband as “Chora Ganga kinare wala” (the lad from the banks of Ganga).

Accusing BJP leaders of lying on every issue, Jaya said that during her 15 years in Parliament all she had seen were lies being told by BJP leaders. Objecting to BJP claims that during SP’s rule in the state women were unsafe, she said her party had always worked for women security while the BJP had never said or done anything in this regard while it was not in power or now when it was ruling in the state and at the Centre.

