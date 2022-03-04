UP polls: ECI bans Mukhtar Ansari’s son from campaigning for 24 hrs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate from Mau Sadar assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours, said an EC official on Friday. Now, Abbas, the son of jailed Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, will not be able to campaign anymore as electioneering for the seventh and last phase of UP assembly polls will end on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Abbas Ansari for violating the model code of conduct after a video of him purportedly threatening cops to influence voters at a public meeting held at Pahadpur ground in Mau district on Thursday went viral, said senior police officials here.

In a video shared by UP Police, Mau superintendent of police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said the police lodged the FIR against Abbas Ansari under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 171-C (for undue influence at an election) and 506 (for criminal intimidation) with city kotwali of Mau district. He said the police had also sent a report to the returning officer concerned to initiate further action in the matter.

Another senior police official said the FIR was lodged after a 26-second video of Abbas went viral on social media in which he was seen addressing a public meeting. He said in the video, Abbas was seen indirectly stating that he had spoken to senior political leaders that no policemen in Mau (those whose are using their baton there) will be transferred for six months after formation of his (SP-led) government in the state as he had to settle personal scores with them.

He said in the video Abbas was seen saying, “Sood samet wapas lataunga jo yahan danda chala rahe hai naa (Will return all with interest to those who are using baton here).” Abbas is contesting the ongoing UP assembly elections from Mau Sadar seat as a candidate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP). His father Mukhar Ansari has represented the seat in the UP Legislative Assembly five times since 1996. Meanwhile, people close to Abbas Ansari refuted the allegations.

