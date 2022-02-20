UP polls: ‘Farmers won’t forgive, BJP will be eliminated,' says Akhilesh Yadav after casting vote

Amid the ongoing polling in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday exuded confidence in his party and said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be eliminated from the state after this phase of election.

“BJP going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP will not forgive them. We've hit a century in the first two phases and even in this phase, SP and alliance will be ahead of everyone else,” Yadav, who is SP's candidate from Karhal, told reporters in Saifai village of Jaswant Nagar seat.

Akhilesh Yadav was spotted with his wife Dimple Yadav at booth number 239 of Saifai village casting his vote for the Jaswant Nagar seat, from where the party has fielded Shivpal Yadav. The two cast their vote at around 11am.

The SP chief also slammed the BJP government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, citing an incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain. He alleged that women were most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh.

"Baba (Yogi Adityanath) remained chief minister for five years. Why did you not give the facility to your medical college that PGI has? Who is responsible? The development of Saifai is not for a day. Baba CM doesn't have to do any work, doesn't appreciate any good work. I wonder if all of their small, big and biggest leaders were lying," he added.

Yadav is fighting his maiden assembly election from the Karhal seat. He is pitted against BJP's Union minister of state in the ministry of law and justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel.

A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase out of the seven phases of polling and more than 20 million people are eligible to vote. The next four phases are scheduled on February 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes for all five states that went to assembly polls this time will be held on March 10.