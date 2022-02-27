UP polls: First timers, elderly among eager voters in Prayagraj

Elderly, women and enthusiastic first-timers eager to use their suffrage could be seen in large numbers at polling stations across Prayagraj district which went to polls in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday.

Many a youth also took photographs at selfie points set up at many polling centres. Many aged voters who had difficulties in travelling to polling booths were helped by their kin. Varisha Ali, 20, turned up to vote for first time at the polling centre set up at Arya Kanya Degree College. Accompanied by her father Saquib Ali, Varisha said she voted for a change and strong government in the state.

Pratima Singh, 23, of Baihrana area and her friend Komal Singh 21, also exercised their franchise for the first time at Mahila Seva Sadan polling centre. “We are enthusiastic over using our voting rights for the first time. We hope that our vote will help in development of the state and strengthening democracy” they said. Aged 19, Armish Siddiqui of Kareli is preparing for NEET examination. Armish was accompanied by her father at polling centre at Lekhpal Training Centre in Kareli.

“I am voting for better health services and increase in number of seats at medical colleges,” she said. Sisters Zeenat and Zainab, Pankhuri Srivastava and Tanya Srivastava were also among the first-time voters. “We voted for safety of women and helping in making a strong government,” they said.

Aged voters too did overcome age and ailments to turn up in large numbers to vote. Sajda Begum aged over 80 said she has never missed using her voting rights and this polls too, she reached the polling centre at Yadgar Husaini Intermediate College to cast her vote. “Casting vote is my duty as a citizen as it makes a change and makes a strong democracy,” she said.

Noor Jahan, 63, has been facing difficulties in walking but she still reached polling centre at Majidia Islamia Intermediate College using a crutch with her husband Chhote Miyan, 67. The aged couple said for the past many years they had been voting in every poll with responsibility. “Although we are poor, we vote in every poll with the hope of making a government that may bring about a change in their lives,” they said.

