UP Polls: Heavyweights file papers in Prayagraj region

Many heavyweights of different political parties filed their nomination papers in Prayagraj region’s three districts of Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh on Monday.

All 22 seats of the region have February 8 as the last date of filing nominations and will go to poll under the first phase on February 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Prayagraj, SP’s Raish Chandra Shukla, Congress’s Alpana Nishad, BSP’s Devendra Mishra and BJP’s Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ filed their nominations from Allahabad South seat while BJP’s Neelam Karwariya, AAP’s Ram Kumar Mishra and SP’s Sandeep Singh filed their papers from the Meja seat.

Likewise, BJP’s Praveen Kumar Singh, Congress candidate Vinay and AAP’s Ram Surat entered their nominations from Phulpur while BJP’s Guru Prasad Maurya, SP’s Ansar Ahmad, AAP’s Sanjay Prakash Shukla, BSP’s Om Prakash, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik’s Lakshmi Narayan and Durgesh Pandey of Congress entered their nomination papers from Phaphamau seat.

Similarly, Apna Dal (S) candidate Rakesh Dhar Tripathi and Vijama Yadav of SP filed their nominations from Pratappur assembly seat while Ujjawal Raman Singh of SP along with BSP’s Arvind Kumar Shukla and BJP’s Piyush Ranjan Nishad filed papers from the Karachhana seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apna Dal (S) candidate Vachaspati, SP’s Ajay, BSP’s Ajay Kumar, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik’s Ritesh Kumar and CPI’s Ayodhya Prasad filed their papers from Bara even as Anugrah Narayan Singh of Congress besides SP’s Sandeep Yadav, AAP’s Sanjiv Mishra, BSP’s Sanjay Goswami and AIMIM’s Mohd Ali filed nominations from Allahabad North.

In Pratapgarh, a total of 29 candidates filed their papers including Neeraj Tripathi of Congress, BSP’s Ashutosh Tripathi, AAP’s Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay and AIMIM’s Israr Ahmad from Pratapgarh (Sadar) seat besides Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ of Congress, Nagesh Pratap Singh of BJP and BSP’s Ramraj Saroj from Rampur Khas. Likewise, Congress candidate Veena Rani and SP’s Girish Chandra, BJP’s Keshav Prasad filed their papers from Babaganj seat while Congress candidate Sunita filed her papers from Patti. BJP’s Sindhuja Mishra, filed papers from the Kunda seat even as SP’s Saurabh Singh and AAP’s Pankaj Pal filed papers from Vishwanathganj. BJP’s Abhay Kumar aka Dheeraj OJha, SP’s Rakesh Kumar Verma and Congress’s Abdul Wahid and AIMIM’s Anil Kumar along with Sanjay Kumar Janta Dal (United) filed their papers from Raniganj seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Kaushambi, the day witnessed 16 nominations being filed including Congress’s Seema Devi, BSP’s Santosh Kumar and AAP’s Vishnu Kumar besides six others from Sirathu, BSP’s Neetu Kanojia and two others from Manjhanpur seat as well as BSP’s Atul Kumar Dwivedi, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik’s Anil Kumar Kesharwani and Rajeev Kumar of Lok Janshakti Party from the Chail seat.