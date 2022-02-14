UP polls: Kejriwal to visit Varanasi on February 24

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, will be in Varanasi on February 24, said AAP’s UP election in charge Abhinav Rai.

Rai said that the AAP chief would campaign for the party candidates in Varanasi through padayatra and public meetings in various assembly constituencies of Varanasi. He will appeal to the people to support the AAP candidates.

UP AAP spokesperson Mukesh Singh said that on February 16, the AAP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh would offer prayers at the Sant Ravidas Temple in Seer Govardhanpur. Thereafter, he would hold a meeting with the AAP workers.

Mukesh Singh and AAP’s UP election in charge Rai also held a meeting with the party workers on Monday and discussed preparations for the proposed visit of Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to Varanasi.

Mukesh Singh said that the AAP workers have started the door-to-door campaign in all the eight assembly seats of Varanasi. AAP state secretary Devkant Verma said AAP will provide 300 units of free electricity, a world-class education system, a better health system, women’s security and employment. An allowance will be given to the unemployed youth if AAP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh.

