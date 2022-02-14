Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Kejriwal to visit Varanasi on February 24
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Kejriwal to visit Varanasi on February 24

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for party candidates through padayatra and public meetings in various assembly constituencies of Varanasi
AAP workers campaigning in Varanasi. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, will be in Varanasi on February 24, said AAP’s UP election in charge Abhinav Rai.

Rai said that the AAP chief would campaign for the party candidates in Varanasi through padayatra and public meetings in various assembly constituencies of Varanasi. He will appeal to the people to support the AAP candidates.

UP AAP spokesperson Mukesh Singh said that on February 16, the AAP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh would offer prayers at the Sant Ravidas Temple in Seer Govardhanpur. Thereafter, he would hold a meeting with the AAP workers.

Mukesh Singh and AAP’s UP election in charge Rai also held a meeting with the party workers on Monday and discussed preparations for the proposed visit of Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to Varanasi.

Mukesh Singh said that the AAP workers have started the door-to-door campaign in all the eight assembly seats of Varanasi. AAP state secretary Devkant Verma said AAP will provide 300 units of free electricity, a world-class education system, a better health system, women’s security and employment. An allowance will be given to the unemployed youth if AAP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP