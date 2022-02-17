UP polls: Mulayam addresses first rally in Karhal for Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday addressed his first public meeting during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election in Mainpuri district’s Karhal, where his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting assembly polls for the first time.

Karhal, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, goes to polls in the third phase on February 20.

The senior Yadav said only his party and its policies can fulfil the aspirations of the common man living in tough times. Blaming the present regime for failing to address issues faced by farmers, youngsters and traders, he asked the Samajwadi Party to work for them.

Smiling on being reminded to seek votes for the party candidate, the SP patriarch urged the gathering to ensure victory of Akhilesh Yadav by a huge margin. Mulayam Singh Yadav was last seen at any public meeting during the 2019 Lok Sabha election when he had shared the stage with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati who was the SP’s alliance partner then. Mayawati had sought votes for Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri, but the SP and the BSP ways after a dismal performance in the 2019 election. Mulayam, however, had won the Mainpuri seat.

On Thursday, Mulayam Singh Yadav appeared pleased with the large gathering in Karhal and said it means the masses are looking up to Samajwadi Party for a solution to their problems.

The senior Yadav reached the stage before Akhilesh Yadav who was away in Firozabad to address a public meeting. The SP patriarch was welcomed on the microphone amidst slogans of “jiska jalwa kayam hai, uskas naam Mulayam hai” by the gathering in Karhal town. Mulayam had studied in Karhal and was later a teacher at the same school there. Later, Akhilesh also reached the venue.

“It is a huge gathering and goes to show that masses are looking for solutions to the issues of poverty, unemployment. Farmers are worried about water for irrigation, enhancing their crop, availability of fertilizers and seeds so that they can have increased crops which can be sold at a good price,” Mulayam said.

“The Samajwadi Party has policies in favour of the farmers who deserve priority. The other issue is unemployment because educated youths are unemployed and are in need of jobs but the government is not able to address this issue. How can a family run if youths are not getting employment? Once in power, the Samajwadi Party will arrange for jobs for youths,” said the senior Yadav.

“There is a need to attend to traders’ problems. Traders purchase products from farmers and give a proper price to farmers while earning profits. If traders benefit, then they will be able to purchase farm produce. The progress of farmers, youths and traders can lead to prosperity in the nation,” Mulayam said.

“For development, it is a must to care for farmers, youth and traders. The common man is looking for solutions and I can assure that only the Samajwadi Party has the solution to problems faced by nation and can address aspirations of farmers, youth and traders for the nation’s growth,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

Later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached the stage and addressed the gathering in Karhal.

Friday (February 18) will be the last day of campaigning for third phase of polling.

Akhilesh Yadav thanked netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) for coming to the public meeting in Karhal, where he studied, taught, wrestled and shaped the Samajwadi Party. He also took a dig at the public meeting organised nearby for the BJP candidate and addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

“The BJP will not find voters at the booth and we are way ahead. But our party supporters should remain cautious because BJP leaders are known for conspiracies. Voters are not supporting them, thus they are ready to do anything to gain sympathy,” Akhilesh Yadav said in the context of the recent alleged attack on BJP candidate and Union minister SP Singh Baghel in Karhal (on February 15), as claimed by BJP leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON