Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Must stop both SP & BJP from coming to power, says Mayawati
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Must stop both SP & BJP from coming to power, says Mayawati

The BSP supremo accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party of limiting the development work to a particular community under their regime.
BSP chief Mayawati addressing a rally in Lucknow.(ANI)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 06:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday launched an all out attack on Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, accusing the previous government of letting goons and mafia lords rule the state.“Goons, criminals, mafias, rioters & anti-social elements were running riot during the Samajwadi Party government,” news agency ANI quoted Mayawati during her poll rally in Lucknow.

The BSP supremo further went on to accuse the former Mahagathbandhan ally of limiting the development work to a particular area and community.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the BJP for promoting an environment of ‘hate’ and ‘tension’ in the name of religion. “The BJP government has been busy in implementing its casteist & capitalist policies and the narrow-minded agenda of RSS,” she added. “We must have to stop both Samajwadi Party and the BJP from coming to power in UP.”

RELATED STORIES

The third phase voting for UP assembly elections will be held on February 20, while the seventh and final leg will be held on March 7.

Catch all the latest updates on UP Assembly elections here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election bahujan samaj party akhilesh yadav lucknow
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP