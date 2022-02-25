UP polls: PM Modi & his friends broke the backbone of job sector, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amethi.

Addressing a poll rally, Gandhi accused the Centre of destroying the job sector. “The backbone of India's employment sector has been broken by PM Narendra Modi and his friends. You'll see in the coming times, the youth of this country won't get employment," news agency ANI quoted Gandhi.

Continuing his attack, Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of favouring big businessmen who were profiteering off farmers and small shopkeepers.

“When they (BJP) say nothing happened in our 70 years, they actually meant nothing happened for Ambani, Adani in these 70 years. Remember! India's biggest billionaires do not give employment, small shopkeepers, traders, & farmers do.”

The Congress leader also took a swipe at the prime minister over the farm laws. “The whole of Uttar Pradesh knows that the Prime Minister of India will come and say anything to get votes. Entire nation knows that Narendra Modi had promised to double farmers' income and then implemented three black laws,” he said.

Farmers' issues are critical in this season of state elections after the country saw year-long protests over the contentious farm laws that were later withdrawn.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also slammed the BJP govt in UP multiple times for what she calls are fake job promises. “Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government and still the youth of Uttar Pradesh are unemployed,” she said during her election campaign in Amethi, Jagdishpur on Friday.

Ever since Sanjay Gandhi won the 1980 Lok Sabha polls from here, Amethi has been considered one of the two Congress strongholds in recent times. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi made their electroal debut from the same seat.

Rahul Gandhi too entered Lok Sabha after winning 2004 elections from Amethi. He served as an MP for 15 years until he was defeated by the BJP's Smriti Zubin Irani. Gandhi then became a Lok Sabha MP by winning election from Wayanad in Kerala.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh has been held in four of seven phases of Assembly polls. Voting for the remaining three phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.