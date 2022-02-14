UP polls: Priyanka campaigns in Bundelkhand

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday campaigned for her party candidates in Maudaha assembly constituency in Hamirpur district and Kalpi seat in Jalaun district of Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh.

As Priyanka’s poll campaign began in Maudaha assembly constituency, a large crowd was witnessed accompanying her and raising slogans in her favour. There was enthusiasm among the partymen as flower petals were showered on her at many places. At Maudaha Bazaar, a little girl requested the Congress general secretary to meet her. Priyanka called the girl to her vehicle and gave her a “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” band.

At Kalpi assembly seat too, the Congress workers raised slogans in favour of Priyanka. A Congress spokesman said the party’s candidates were drawing large crowds in Bundelkhand region.

Earlier in the morning, Priyanka in a post on social media expressed her best wishes to the UP people for the second phase of voting on Monday. “Today is the second phase of elections in UP. My dear sisters and brothers of UP, vote for development and progress. Cast your vote to bring about a new politics in Uttar Pradesh that is connected with the people’s issues,” said Priyanka in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Lucknow East assembly seat Manoj Tiwari went on a door- to-door campaign. He gave roses to the senior citizens of the constituency to express his love for them.