UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invokes Indira Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked former Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi (her grandmother) as she campaigned for her party’s candidates in the assembly constituencies of Rae Bareli on Saturday.

Rae Bareli was once the Lok Sabha constituency of her grandmother Indira Gandhi. It is now represented by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s mother Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“My family has a relationship with you for years. My grandmother (the late Indira Gandhi) was the MP from here. My mother (Sonia Gandhi) represents the seat now. You elected them again and again. It becomes difficult to resolve your issues without the formation of the party’s (Congress) government. Ensure victory of Congress candidates to ensure that your issues are resolved,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a public meeting in Harchandpur assembly constituency of Rae Bareli.

The Congress has been out of power since 1989 in Uttar Pradesh.

Rae Bareli has five assembly constituencies. The Congress had two sitting MLAs Rakesh Singh (Harchandpur) and Aditi Singh in Rae Bareli. Both of them switched their loyalties to the BJP. Priyanka called upon the people to teach a lesson to Rakesh Singh.

“Rakesh Singh betrayed you. Most of the cases about land grabbing are linked to his (Rakesh Singh’s) family,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged.

Priyanka accused the BJP government of not intending to serve the people.

“No one marries a boy whose intentions are bad. The intentions of this (BJP) government too are bad. So don’t vote for this government,” she said.

She alleged the BJP government failed to help the people during the Covid-19 period when restrictions were imposed.

She alleged the neglect of Rae Bareli under the current dispensation.

“Efforts have been made to stop projects like the AIIMS that were launched for development here (in Rae Bareli),” she said speaking to the media.

She also targeted the BJP for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“Since you (BJP) have power in the state, you’re mowing down farmers under your jeep while FIR doesn’t get filed until a protest takes place. When the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place, this government protected the perpetrator and even police was absent from the scene,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said there according to ANI.

