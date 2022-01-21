UP polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to release Congress' youth manifesto today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The seven-phased elections will begin from February 10, and according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last day for nomination for the first phase ends today.

Full Coverage: Assembly Elections 2022

The release of the manifesto will be followed by a press conference at the Congress headquarters.

The Congress is fighting the UP polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in the state.

The party has so far released two lists - of 125 and 41 candidates - and kept its promise. The Congress is fighting the elections alone.

With the second list, the Congress had so far declared 166 candidates out of 403 assembly seats going to polls in seven phases. As many as 94 seats will vote in the first phase of elections on February 10.

A considerable number of defectors, including two sitting MLAs - Naresh Saini and Masood Akhtar from Saharanpur district of western UP - have left the Congress. So have senior leaders Imran Masood and Pankaj Malik. The Congress has been facing the challenge of finding suitable candidates for many such seats in western UP.

The central theme of the party’s campaign is ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a girl, I can fight)’, popularised by Congress general secretary Priyana Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the charge in this election.

The Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for nearly three decades, and in the comeback journey this year, faces tough challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other players in the fray.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.