UP polls: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary fails to cast his vote

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary couldn’t cast his vote in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections.

“Jayant Chaudhary couldn’t cast his vote in Mathura because he was in other districts going for polls in the second phase. Despite efforts, he couldn’t reach Mathura before polling ended,” Rashtriya Lok Dal’s district president Babu Lal said on Thursday.

The RLD chief, who is contesting elections in an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, had come under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party after hinting on skipping voting due to election rallies.

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya took a swipe at Jayant Chaudhary on Twitter, asking whether the RLD chief had abandoned the idea of winning.

However, Jayant Chaudhary later told news agency ANI that he would try to cast his vote before polling ended at 6 pm.

Jayant Chaudhary’s wife Charu Chaudhary did cast her vote in Mathura.

The temple town of Mathura recorded a voter turnout of more than 58 per cent at the end of first phase of polls. Along with Mathura, ten other districts comprising 58 Assembly constituencies voted in the first phase, recording an overall turnout of nearly 59 per cent. The remaining phase of polling will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

