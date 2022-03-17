UP polls: RLD committee to analyse reasons for poor show

A three-member committee of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will prepare a report on the reasons for poor show in the recent Uttar Pradesh elections.

The committee will meet party workers and candidates to find out about the reasons for party’s defeat and how the organisation assisted them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RLD president Jayant Choudhary has dissolved all units of organistion on March 14 and had set up a committee comprising ex MLA Rajendra Sharma, Ashland Tomar and Jainendra Narwan to submit a report after analysing party’s performance.

Rajendra Sharma told HT that committee will visit all constituencies where RLD candidates or those of its ally Samajwadi Party contested on RLD symbol and analyse reasons for defeat of party candidates.

“We would also see how organisation coordinated with candidates of SP who were contesting on RLD tickets,” said Sharma. He said the report would be submitted to party president.

RLD national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said that 10 candidates of the alliance lost by a margin of 2000 or less votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tyagi said at many places officials acted like BJP agents and removed names of the alliance supporters from the voter lists.

Shifting of BSP’s cadre vote towards BJP also played a spoilsport for alliance candidates in the election,” he said.

Tyagi said that all party units at state, regional, district level along with frontal organisations would be reconstituted and preference would be given to dedicated party workers who worked hard during assembly election.

RLD fielded 33 candidates in the assembly elections and 8 of them won.

Tyagi said parry would have won more seats had the BJP not adopted unethical measures.

He said party would raise issues of farmers, labourers and common man in the assembly where it would play the role of opposition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RLD chief will meet all 8 elected party MLAs in Lucknow on March 21 and elect the party leader in the assembly.