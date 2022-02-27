UP polls: SP candidate ‘attacked’ in Pratapgarh’s Kunda, vehicle suffers damage

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Kunda assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district Gulshan Yadav was allegedly attacked by some people in Pahadpur area of Kunda on Sunday, police said. District election officer Nitin Bansal said there was a minor argument between SP leaders and their opponents and that a police force had been deployed at the spot.

Additional superintendent of police Rohit Mishra said some stones were pelted at the vehicle of a candidate before a polling booth. The candidate received no injuries in the incident. An FIR was being lodged in this connection after receiving a complaint, he added.

Samajwadi Party Pratapgarh district unit president Chhavinath Yadav alleged that the attack was the handiwork of the supporters of six-time MLA from Kunda Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya. He claimed although Gulshan Yadav escaped unhurt, a vehicle suffered damages in the attack.

Some locals claimed that an argument took place between Gulshan Yadav and Raja Bhaiya Youth Brigade leaders Pushpendra Singh and Shivam Singh which soon turned violent while Gulshan was in Pahadpur area overseeing the ongoing voting process.

Local SP leaders alleged that voters at booth numbers 246 and 273 were being threatened by opponents. The Election Commission of India and the district administration should take cognizance and ensure a fearless atmosphere for voters, they tweeted.

Kunda assembly constituency has been in focus after the SP fielded Gulshan Yadav against Raghuraj Pratap Singh contesting for the first time under the banner of his own party Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik). Yadav is a former aide of Raja Bhaiyya but they fell apart a few years back.