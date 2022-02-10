Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / 'UP will become Kerala': Yogi's ‘warning’ for voters on polling day
uttar pradesh assembly election

'UP will become Kerala': Yogi's ‘warning’ for voters on polling day

The BJP leader said that the “rioters who have been restrained" by the current government are "getting impatient” and the “terrorists are repeatedly issuing threatens.”
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Ahead of the polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath cautioned the voters against the state becoming Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal if they “make a mistake." In an almost six-minute long video shared from his personal Twitter handle on the polling day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the “rioters who have been restrained are getting impatient” and the “terrorists are repeatedly issuing threats.”

He stressed that the “double-engine” government at the Centre and the state has “everything with dedication and commitment.”

"I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal,” the chief minister warned.

“Your vote is a blessing on my efforts of five years. Your vote will also be a guarantee of your fear-free life," he added.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: Factors at play in turbulent west UP

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of elections on 58 assembly seats, covering the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of Uttar Pradesh. The assembly seats cover Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts.

"The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail," Adityanath said.

The 403-member UP assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Full election coverage here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election yogi adityanath
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP