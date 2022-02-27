Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Nadda lauds Modi’s leadership over Covid third wave management
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Nadda lauds Modi’s leadership over Covid third wave management

Alleging the opposition had tried to derail the vaccination campaign by claiming it was “a Modi and BJP vaccine”, Nadda requested the people to give them another shot on March 10 (when the UP poll results are declared)
BJP national president JP Nadda addressing a rally in Sant Kabir Nagar for the UP polls. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, a former Union health minister, on Saturday said the third Covid-19 wave fuelled by Omicron was almost over and sought to suggest that this was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that saw India manufacture its own vaccines in quick time.

Alleging the opposition had tried to derail the vaccination campaign by claiming it was “Modi and BJP vaccine”, Nadda requested the people to give them another shot on March 10.

BJP chief JP Nadda was campaigning for his party for the UP polls in the eastern region of the state.

“Ye corona ka Omicron abhi gaya ki nahin. Ye jo aap log sat-sat ke baithe huey hain, ye kiske karan hai (This Omicron variant of Covid, did it go or not? You people are seated close to each other, due to whom),” he asked while addressing people in Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Chauri Chaura (Gorakhpur district).

“The vaccine for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) came in 1906 and took 100 years to arrive in India in 2006. This JE vaccine came 100 years after its launch, the tetanus and polio vaccines came after 20 years but Covid-19 came in 2020 and within nine months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that country developed not one but two Covid vaccines,” said Nadda to applause. Nadda also spoke of the Modi government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

RELATED STORIES

The scheme provides health insurance of up to 5 lakh per annum to the poor and Nadda had implemented it when he was the Union health minister. “These Covid vaccines are costly, about 3000. But Modiji ensured that all got it free of cost. In UP, Yogi Adityanathji ensured vaccination for 24 crore people while Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured vaccination of 175 crore. While this was happening, the opposition was trying to derail the vaccination campaign by claiming it was “Modi and BJP vaccine”. Now, that they (opposition) too have got themselves vaccinated, I keep asking these people how was the Modi vaccine? I request the people to give them another shot on March 10 and after that all will be well,” he said.

Later, campaigning in Chauri Chaura, Nadda said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wouldn’t campaign there as he was aware of the results.

“Akhileshji won’t campaign here as he is aware of the results here,” said Nadda. Chauri Chaura is one of the nine assembly seats in Gorakhpur district, synonymous with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a five-term former Lok Sabha MP, contesting his first assembly election from the Gorakhpur urban seat.

The BJP president said his party gives preference to cadres over money bags.

“In the BJP, we believe in picking those who have a record of wiping the tears off the face of the poor, and not moneyed people. We prefer fielding people from the grass roots,” Nadda said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manish Chandra Pandey

Manish Chandra Pandey is a Lucknow-based assistant editor with Hindustan Times’ political bureau in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Along with political reporting, he loves to write off beat/human interest stories that people connect with. Manish also covers departments. He feels he has a lot to learn not just from veterans but from the newcomers who make him realise that there is so much to unlearn...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP