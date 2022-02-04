Virtual rally: PM Modi lambasts SP, spares RLD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday again backed chief minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the UP polls, even as he cautioned people against voting for the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Modi, however, spared the SP’s alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) during his attack on the SP.

Addressing a virtual rally, the PM said the Mafiosi and their supporters, who were on the run under the BJP rule, would leave no stone unturned in their bid to ensure that Yogi didn’t come back to power.

Modi connected virtually with west UP districts of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida and, barring a solitary ambiguous mention of ‘Samajwadi Party aur unke sahyogi (Samajwadi Party and its allies)’, stayed clear of targeting the Jat dominated RLD, whose leader Jayant Chaudhary is being wooed by union home minister Amit Shah.

After his January 26 meeting with Jat leaders of west UP, Shah has repeatedly sent out feelers to the RLD, which so far has rebuffed his offer. Nevertheless, the BJP continues to be soft on RLD with Shah, during his Thursday campaign in Bulandshahr, stating that BJP’s door were still open and that in SP Jayant’s voice would be stifled.

Modi repeatedly called the SP ‘nakli Samajwadi, pakke parivarvadi (fake Saamjwadis, true dynasts)’ and cautioned the people against voting for them.

Despite the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws, a section of Jat farmers in west UP have continued to accuse the BJP of reneging on its promises and have warned of its consequences electorally. That’s the reason, perhaps, why Modi devoted considerable time listing the BJP government’s push for farmers.

“Despite remaining in power for long, SP and its allies didn’t understand the problems of farming and didn’t show courage to change the system. That’s because changing things requires efforts and that’s something they weren’t able to do as they are keep dreaming,” Modi said.

This was the second time the PM referred to ‘sapney (dreams)’ – in a veiled jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s earlier remarks that he sees Lord Krishna in his dreams.

“The commitment of my double engine BJP government towards farmers is reflected in the budget allocation for farmers being increased by six times over the years and said small farmers in UP were the biggest beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Nidhi monetary help.

“A record MSP money has been directly deposited in the accounts of farmers despite the fact that, like on vaccine, these people (SP) tried to spread rumors about MSP,” Modi said.

“We are encouraging chemical free farming on the banks of the Ganga while pushing for use of drone technology in farming. Our commitment on food proceesing industries and our focus on small farmers is there for all to see,” he said while describing Samajwadi Party as ‘mafiawadi (with criminal tilt).

“We are stating very clearly that mafia and riot-culture would never be able return to UP again,” he said while urging the people to vote in large numbers.

“Be alert on the voting day. If these ‘parivarvadis (dynasts)’, fake Samajwadis get a chance, they would stop the big financial help on MSP that the government is transferring to bank accounts of farmers. They would also stop free rations as these fake Samajwadis are more intent on satiating their hunger. These people, who live for their family only, would also stop free insurance cover to poor. These people who love only their children would stop student scholarships and shut down all welfare schemes like they did to sugar mills,” Modi said.

He alleged that if voted to power ‘ye log (these people)’ will side with real estate mafia and said people in Ghaziabad and Noida would know it better.

“The Mafiosi and their supporters are unable to tolerate the Yogi government and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Yogi doesn’t come to power again,” he added.

