When UP was burning, those in power were celebrating, says Modi

  • Addressing a virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Modi said when western UP was burning due to riots, "those in power were celebrating."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government calling it a regime run by rioters and muscle men.

Addressing a virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Modi said when western UP was burning due to riots, "those in power were celebrating."

"Five years ago rioters, muscle men used to be law unto themselves in UP," he added.

"Traders were looted and daughters couldn't come out of their homes five years ago in UP," the Prime Minister further said.

Elections for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will commence from February 10, in seven phases. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The Election Commission will count votes on March 10.

Monday, January 31, 2022
