Will leave no stone unturned in evacuating all Indians from Ukraine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured the countrymen that the Centre will leave no stone unturned in evacuating all Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

“You are seeing the situation that has been created in the world (at present). It is because of the increasing power of India that we are running such a big operation (Operation Ganga) to rescue our citizens trapped in Ukraine. Under Operation Ganga, several thousands of Indians have already been brought back,” Modi said at a public rally in Sonbhadra.

“To give impetus to the mission, India has sent four of its ministers there. Our army and the air force have also been deployed to get our citizens stuck in Ukraine out of trouble. Today I assure the people of the country that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safe return of its citizens,” the PM said.

“In the changing times, India will have to become more powerful. India will become powerful only when its dependence on other countries is minimised. Those who make fun of self-reliant India campaign, those who questioned the valour of armed forces and ‘Make in India’ campaign and those ‘Parivarvadis’ (dynasts) can never make India powerful,” he added.

He said the “dynasts” spread rumour about the Covid-19, adding they looted mineral rich Sonbhadra when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh. He asked the locals if they would vote for such people and appealed to the people to not let “dynasts” come to power in UP as they did not think of the interests of the poor and tribals.

The PM said after the BJP came to power, Sonbhadra was included in the aspirational district programme for development of the area. “Thousands of houses have been built in Sonbhadra for the poor. Our intention is firm to provide a pucca house each to the remaining poor. After formation of Yogi ji’s government, a pucca house equipped with tap water facility will be provided to every poor,” he said.

The PM further said a provision of ₹1 lakh crore had been made in the budget for providing houses to the poor and “Har Ghar, Nal Se Jal” Yojana, the government’s flagship scheme to connect every household with tap water. He said ₹350 crore had been deposited in the accounts of over 2 lakh farmers of Sonbhadra under Pardhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. He said a district mineral fund scheme had been created to ensure that a part of funds generated from Sonbhadra for the development of the nation was used for the development of Sonbhadra.

‘Ghazipur a land of valour, heroes’

Later addressing a rally in Ghazipur district, Modi said Ghazipur was the land of valour and heroes. “Son of Ghazipur Param Vir Chakra Abdul Hamid (1933-1965) had showed what the people of Ghazipur can do if the country is in a crisis,” he added.

The PM also recalled meeting Param Vir Chakra Abdul Hamid’s wife Rasoolan Bibi at his residence some years ago when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Modi said, “Ghazipur has also given another gem Manoj Sinha who is handling the country’s crown jewel Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

“The land of Ghazipur has a relation with Maa Ganga, agriculture and seers. But the dynasts for their self-interest changed the identity of this area. During their rule, musclemen and mafias became the identity of this region,” the PM said.

He also made a mention of how huts of Dalits were set afire in Ghazipur when dynasts were in power in UP. The PM said no one could forget the killing of the then BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai (on November 29, 2005). Rai was a native of Ghazipur.

“The Yogi government brought Ghazipur out of those circumstances and started development in the region on a priority after coming to power. Punish these dynasts by supporting the BJP,” the PM said. Both Sonbhadra and Ghazipur districts will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of the ongoing UP assembly elections on March 7.