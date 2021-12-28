With ‘reverse A, B, C, D’ jibe, Amit Shah attacks Samajwadi Party in poll-bound UP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of spreading corruption and crimes. Shah was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for next year’s assembly elections in the state.

“The A, B, C, D of Samajwadi Party is reverse. Their A means crime (apradh) and terror, B means nepotism (bhai-bhatijawad) C means corruption and D means riot (danga),” the former BJP president said.

“Recently, ₹250 crore was found in income tax raids from a close friend of the Samajwadi Party chief. The SP chief should tell the people of the state where did this money come from? This is money was looted from the poor people of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The home minister is in Uttar Pradesh where he is scheduled to address rallies in three districts – Hardoi, Sultanpur and Bhadohi.

These rallies are part of the BJP’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’.

After Hardoi, he will head to Sultanour for a rally at Awas Vikas Maidan in Omnagar and then to Bhadohi where a rally is scheduled at Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College Ground in Gyanpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shah was in-charge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit. He was the party's national president during the 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The home minister is widely credited with the BJP’s stunning performance in the 2017 assembly elections, when it snatched power from the incumbent Samajwadi Party. The BJP won 312 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while SP could only manage 47 seats.

This year, the BJP is aiming to return to power under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and has deployed all its big guns, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi has toured the state a dozen times in the past few weeks, inaugurating several development projects worth thousands of crores before the poll schedule is announced and model code of conduct comes into force.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for UP assembly polls in first week of January.