Yogi poses ‘curfew’ or ‘kanwar yatra’ question in Muzaffarnagar

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government of Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the people whether they wanted a government of ‘curfew’ or a government of ‘kanwar yatra’.

Yogi was on an election campaign in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut on Monday.

Addressing a gathering in Muzaffarnagar, he said the elections in UP were going to be decisive one and then posed the ‘curfew’ or ‘kanwar yatra’ question. He said the ‘kanwar yatra’ was stopped during the Samajwadi Party rule and it was he (Yogi) who restarted it.

Hinting at the riots in UP during the SP regime, Yogi said that people were compelled to undergo ‘curfew’ due to the riots.

Yogi said the double engine BJP government had created an atmosphere of safety and security and at the same time did a lot of development works.

“We provided free treatment and vaccines to people during the pandemic and saved their lives,” he said and reiterated that few people misled the public, saying “it’s a Modi and BJP vaccine. The same vaccine saved people from Covid. Therefore, vote for Modi and BJP.”

Counting his government’s achievements, Yogi said BJP always thinks for the welfare of farmers. He said electricity bills of tube wells had been reduced by 50 per cent and in the next step they will be provided solar pumps so that their tube wells could be operated without paying any bill of electricity, and they could even sell excess electricity.”

Yogi also mentioned the Muzaffarnagar riots and said the BJP helped those who were falsely implicated in it. He said BJP would withdraw false cases against farmers and youths and ensure that perpetrators of riots got punishment.

He also addressed gathings in Bijnor and Meerut and appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidates to form the BJP government in UP again.

