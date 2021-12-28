BJP chief Nadda to begin 2-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand from today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday, his third trip to the hill state this month, to review preparations for the assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held next year.

“BJP president JP Nadda will go on a two-day tour on December 28-29 to take stock of the election preparations in Uttarakhand. During his visit, JP Nadda will also review the preparations made by BJP in the state so far,” people familiar with the matter told news agency ANI earlier this month.

They also said Nadda will hold a meeting of the BJP's core committee to review the ground situation and other matters.

The BJP national president was in the poll-bound state on December 18 and 26. On December 18, Nadda flagged off the Vijay Sankalp Yatra with a roadshow in Haridwar.

Nadda began the roadshow from the Pantdweep ground in Haridwar on a rath along with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP’s state president Madan Kaushik and state election in-charge and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

"People’s response to the roadshow is overwhelming. Look at the crowds. There are people as far as you can see. It is a clear indication that people have made up their minds for electing the BJP once again," Nadda told PTI on December 18.

While on December 26, Nadda addressed a meeting of BJP workers in Dehradun where he said that the public's gratitude towards the party motivates its workers to do better under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take decisions that benefit women and the public at large.

Elections in Uttarakhand are set to take place next year in a total of 70 constituencies. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 57 seats, Congress won 11 seats and two seats were won by others.

