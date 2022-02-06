Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / EC notice to BJP over Rawat’s morphed photo
uttarakhand assembly election

EC notice to BJP over Rawat’s morphed photo

The ECI sought a reply from the BJP state unit chief Madan Kaushik within 24 hours.
The ECI has appointed Girish Dayalan as DC-cum-DEO, Ferozepur, and Vineet Kumar will be the new DC-cum-DEO, Bathinda.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand unit over allegedly posting a morphed photo of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on its official Twitter handle.

The notice, a copy of which HT has seen, was issued a day after the Congress lodged a complaint with the state election commission claiming the ruling BJP posted a morphed image of Rawat depicting him as a cleric from a minority community on its Twitter handle (@BJP4UK).

The ECI sought a reply from the BJP state unit chief Madan Kaushik within 24 hours.

Kaushik couldn’t be reached for a comment. However, party state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said, “The legal team of the party will analyse the notice and give reply accordingly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand election harish rawat
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP