Exit Polls 2022: BJP set to retain power in Uttarakhand, predicts Times Now-Veto

The Times Now Veto 2022 exit polls gave a clear sweep to the BJP in Uttarakhand where the party is already in power. In the hill state of Uttarakhand, the Times Now Veto 2022 exit polls have given BJP 37 seats, the Congress 31 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party just 1 seat and Others 1 seat out of a total of 70 seats.

The Times Now Veto exit polls for the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur were released on Monday, soon after voting concluded for the seventh and final phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

For Goa, the popular exit polls predicted 16 seats for the BJP, 17 for the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party just 2 seats and Others coming in with 5

In four of the five states –Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur – that had assembly elections this year, BJP is in power while Congress rules Punjab.

An exit poll is a survey of voters taken while they are leaving polling stations in various states after casting their vote. Several television channels and other media organisations carry out exit polls using different methods and sample surveys.

Exit polls, traditionally have also been known to be way off the mark but sometimes such polls also manage to capture the mood of the people and hence predict the mandate which follows correctly.